1 injured Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C (WTVD) -- One person injured after shooting in Raleigh near Wake Tech Campus Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the shooting happened at around 1:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Chandler Ridge Circle. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.