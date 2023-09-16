Man taken to hospital in serious condition following shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital in a serious condition after a shooting in Raleigh Friday evening.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 2500 block of Cedar Forest Way. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Police said no suspect has been taken into custody.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream

Download our mobile app and get weather and news 24/7, 365!