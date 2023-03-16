Arrest made in Raleigh shooting that left man dead, woman injured on New Birch Drive

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police said Wednesday night that they have made an arrest in a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured earlier this month.
Kyshaun Norrell, 26, has been charged with murder.
The shooting happened in the early morning hours of March 5 in the 3400 block of New New Birch Drive.
The two shooting victims were taken to a hospital, and police later said 34-year-old David Chavis died from his injuries. The woman suffered what police described as a non-life-threatening injury.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist this investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.
