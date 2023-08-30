UNC community holding moment of silence, vigils for professor killed on campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Classes are cancelled again today at UNC after the deadly shooting that took place on campus Monday at Caudill Labs.

The victim, Zijie Yan, was an associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences.

He was the father of two young children and lived in Apex.

A moment of silence will be held in his honor at 1:02 p.m. and two vigils will take place at 7:30 and 9 p.m.

Doctoral student Tailei Qi has been identified as the suspect.

Authorities took Qi into custody about an hour and a half after the shooting.

He's facing charges of first-degree murder and having a gun on campus.

His UNC biographical page, that has now been deleted, listed him as a graduate student in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences.

A murder weapon still have not been found and a motive behind the shooting has not been released.