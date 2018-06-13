Shooting victim walks into Fuquay-Varina Sheetz, asks employees for help

Shooting victim walked into a Sheetz in Fuquay-Varina

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating after a person walked into a Fuquay-Varina gas station and told employees they had been shot.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the 7000 block of Johnson Pond Road.

After the shooting, the victim walked into a Sheetz about a mile away, on North Main Street, and informed workers that they were injured.

It's unclear at this time how the person got to the gas station.

Employees told ABC11 crews on scene that the victim walked in, bleeding from their shoulder.

Wake County deputies have yet to release any details about a possible suspect(s) or the victim's condition.
