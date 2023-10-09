Don't miss Prime Big Deal Day's massive tech and electronic sale

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Every Amazon sale is a great opportunity for you to upgrade your and your kids' electronics for a cut price. And Prime Big Deal Days are no exception, with sales up to 60%. Whether it's a brand new Macbook Air M2 chip, a pair of Sony Mark 5 headphones, or the slickest OLED TV, there is always a new tech to check out, so see below for the list of early deals or check back in on Prime day this October 10th-11th for even bigger savings in your Fall. Be sure to visitthe Prime shopping hub for even more deals and savings. Don't have Prime? Sign up here.

Best electronic and tech Prime Big Deal Days deals

- Edit videos, stream movies, take notes, and render effects in style and abundant power with 20% off the 2022 Macbook Pro with M2 chip.

- All Apple Airpods are on sale, so upgrade from that dusty (but vintage!) wired headphone of yours:

20% off on the 2nd generation Airpods Pro;

11% off on the 3rd generation;

$80 off on the Airpods Max.

- Stream Live TV without cable with 25% off on Amazon Fire OLED 4K 65''.

- Track your fitness with 28% off on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

- Save space with this 25% deal on the viral Nebula Anker Portable Charger.

- Make your home smarter (and more Star Wars-themed) with up to 50% off on the Disney - Amazon Echo bundles.

- Download all your books on the go with 25% off on Kindle e-readers.

- Get your kids into quick tech learning with 50% off on Amazon kids devices, including tablets, kindles and Echo Dots.

- A safer home starts now with up to 50% off on Amazon ring cameras and doorbells.

- Your phone is a massive source of germs, so dust it away with 40% off the Phone Soap UV Sanitizer.

