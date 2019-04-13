Shopping center evacuated after crew hits gas line in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple businesses in a shopping center were evacuated after a construction crew hit a gas line Saturday afternoon, officials say.

Fayetteville police said it happened at Cross Pointe Centre, located at 5075 Morganton Road, around 4 p.m.



When police got to the scene, they found that a construction crew had struck a gas line under the parking lot.

Hazmat crews as well as Piedmont Natural Gas are on scene to cap the leak. Multiple businesses are being evacuated until the leak has been stopped.

No injuries have been reported.

The incident happened just three days after a deadly gas explosion in Durham.
