Shopping center evacuated after crew hits gas line in Fayetteville

Fayetteville police said it happened at Cross Pointe Centre, located at 5075 Morganton Road, around 4 p.m.
Cross Pointe Center along Morganton Road near Skibo Road is closed due to a gas leak. The area is being evacuated. Expect delays along neighboring roadways. Cross Creek Mall, which is across Morganton Road, is not impacted at this time. pic.twitter.com/AW5GHifyyu— Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) April 13, 2019
When police got to the scene, they found that a construction crew had struck a gas line under the parking lot.
Hazmat crews as well as Piedmont Natural Gas are on scene to cap the leak. Multiple businesses are being evacuated until the leak has been stopped.
No injuries have been reported.
The incident happened just three days after a deadly gas explosion in Durham.