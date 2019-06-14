Shopping

100-mile yard sale coming to Johnston County area

If you love yard sales, then we have some great news for you!

One of the biggest yard sales in the country is happening this weekend in your backyard.

The US 301 Endless Yard Sale runs from Weldon to Dunn and is 100 miles of shopping fun.

Sites will be set up along US 301 in Johnston, Halifax, Wilson, Nash and Harnett counties.

More than 500 vendors in the area will join in with deals on antiques, collectibles and more.

It starts on Friday, June 14, and ends the next day. It will be open each day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The best way to get directions is by using the maps on the event's website.
