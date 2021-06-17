Shopping

301 Endless Yard Sale will stretch over 100 miles in central North Carolina this weekend

A yard sale that stretches more than 100 miles across five North Carolina counties will happen this weekend.

The 301 Endless Yard Sale will happen June 18-19 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.


The yard sale event stretches all along Highway 301 from Weldon to Dunn and features all sorts of items from clothes and vintage records to farm equipment and boats.

The yard sale will take place no matter the weather. The First Alert Weather Team said it should remain rain free but could get hot, especially Saturday.


For more information about the yard sale, including county-by-county maps, click here.
