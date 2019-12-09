1,800 Salvation Army Angels in Wake County still need to be adopted this Christmas

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- With just days to go, the Salvation Army of Wake County needs more people to step up and help children have a merry Christmas.
The nonprofit kicked off its annual Angel Tree Program in November with nearly 8,000 Angels in need of adoption.
As of Dec. 9, more than 1,800 Angels still need to be adopted. Volunteers adopting Angels need to deliver their gifts by Friday, Dec. 13.
"We still have 1,819 Angels yet to be adopted," Salvation Army of Wake County area commander Al Newsome said. "We want to make sure that every child in need has a very merry Christmas. Adopting an Angel will go a long way towards fulfilling that child's wishes."
You can find the Angel Trees at Crabtree Valley Mall near the LEGO store and at Triangle Town Center near Barnes and Noble.
Each tree has angel cards with the names, ages and gift suggestions for children registered in the program.
You can also go to this website to adopt an Angel.
