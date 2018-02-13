ABC11 visits five Raleigh stores to compare the price of a dozen roses

Valentine's Day brings in big business for many flower shops, which is evident in the $2 billion American consumers are expected to spend this year, according to the National Retail Federation.ABC11 did some price comparisons for a dozen roses for Valentine's Day.We visited five Triangle stores to see who had the most affordable dozen and here's how they stacked up:Lidl is running a Valentine's Day special selling a dozen for $9.99, making it the cheapest ABC11 found this Valentine's Day.Also, for Amazon Prime members - you can get two dozen roses at Whole Foods for $19.99.