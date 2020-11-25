Advocacy group puts out '10 Worst Toys' list this holiday season

World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.) today revealed its nominees for the “10 Worst Toys of 2020.” Visit W.A.T.C.H.'s website to view the full list of "10 Worst Toys of 2020." https://t.co/WpziFkflhX pic.twitter.com/mXslOQUio2 — W.A.T.C.H., Inc. (@WATCHsafety) November 23, 2020

A missile launcher, a Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber and Black Panther-inspired claws have made one group's list for "10 Worst Toys" of the 2020 holiday season.The consumer advocacy group World Against Toys Causing Harm or W.A.T.C.H. said parents should watch out for toys that contain small parts or that put your child at risk for injury or death.There are an estimated 240,000 toy-related injuries to children each year.W.A.T.C.H. said that although the toys are meant for fun, many contain hidden hazards that put children at risk.W.A.T.C.H. reports a child is brought to the emergency room every three minutes for a toy-related injury.The Toy Association, which represents toy manufacturers, is calling the watchlist needlessly alarmist.In a statement to ABC11 on Wednesday, the Toy Association said:The Association reminds parents and caregivers to always purchase toys from reputable stores and online sellers they know and trust. Toys sold by legitimate and known sellers are tested for compliance with the U.S.'s strict toy safety standards, which include stringent limits for lead and other chemicals, a highly effective small parts regulation developed with the help of pediatricians, as well as requirements to ensure sturdiness and reliability of toys, among many other requirements.