Advocacy group puts out '10 Worst Toys' list this holiday season

The consumer advocacy group World Against Toys Causing Harm or W.A.T.C.H. said parents should watch out for toys that contain small parts or that put your child at risk for injury or death.
There are an estimated 240,000 toy-related injuries to children each year.
W.A.T.C.H. said that although the toys are meant for fun, many contain hidden hazards that put children at risk.
World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.) today revealed its nominees for the “10 Worst Toys of 2020.” Visit W.A.T.C.H.'s website to view the full list of "10 Worst Toys of 2020." https://t.co/WpziFkflhX pic.twitter.com/mXslOQUio2— W.A.T.C.H., Inc. (@WATCHsafety) November 23, 2020
W.A.T.C.H. reports a child is brought to the emergency room every three minutes for a toy-related injury.
The Toy Association, which represents toy manufacturers, is calling the watchlist needlessly alarmist.
In a statement to ABC11 on Wednesday, the Toy Association said:
"Each year, W.A.T.C.H.'s dangerous toys list comes out right around holiday shopping time, needlessly frightening parents and caregivers with misinformation. By law, all toys sold in the United States must meet 100+ rigorous safety tests and standards. However, W.A.T.C.H. does not test the toys in its report to check their safety; their allegations appear to be based on their misrepresentation of the mandatory toy standards - and of the priority the toy industry puts on safe and fun play.
Unable to find product defects on the market as a result of these strict U.S. toy standards and test requirements, W.A.T.C.H. tends to focus on products with safety instructions and warnings, as if responsibly providing safety information to consumers is somehow an indication that a product cannot be safe for use or for sale, when the opposite is true. The first advice we always offer parents - is to choose toys that are appropriate for your child's age, interests and abilities. Nobody knows your child better than you do - choose toys that fit with your family.
W.A.T.C.H. looks to gain media attention for its organization at this time of year. However, toymakers and The Toy Association are committed to toy safety year-round. These efforts include providing useful tips for families and caregivers to help them choose age-appropriate toys and ensure safe play. "
The Association reminds parents and caregivers to always purchase toys from reputable stores and online sellers they know and trust. Toys sold by legitimate and known sellers are tested for compliance with the U.S.'s strict toy safety standards, which include stringent limits for lead and other chemicals, a highly effective small parts regulation developed with the help of pediatricians, as well as requirements to ensure sturdiness and reliability of toys, among many other requirements.