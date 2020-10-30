Amazon 4-star store opens at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you're spending time and money on the Amazon website, now you can visit an actual store right here in the Triangle.Amazon is offering its highly rated items at its new brick-and-mortar location at Crabtree Valley Mall.The Amazon 4-star store opened Thursday. It's the first physical store in North Carolina.Amazon 4-star carries some of Amazon's most popular items, including electronics, kitchen and home goods, toys, books and games.Everything available in the store has earned 4 stars and above by customers or it's a top seller, new or trending on Amazon.com.Customers can also return items bought online at this new location.