Shopping

Ever heard of Amazon Outlet or Amazon Warehouse? They can help you save big this holiday season

By
As the 2019 holiday shopping season gets underway, millions of customers will use Amazon to do their shopping.

Convenience is usually the big reason shoppers love using the online retail giant year-round, and like other retailers, there is a huge surge in numbers for holiday shopping.

ABC11 is helping to stretch your dollar by uncovering the little-known sections on Amazon's site where you can get big discounts on overstocked, clearance, and returned items.

Amazon Outlet is a section on the site where overstocked and clearance items across all categories are sold at a discount.

ABC11 found an "under $10" category as well as best sellers, electronics, baby, patio lawn and garden, and jewelry and watches.

Another way to save is with Amazon Warehouse where there are great deals on quality used products. Amazon Warehouse offers big discounts on millions of pre-owned, used, open box, and refurbished items.

ABC11 found a lot of tech and gadgets in the Amazon Warehouse including used computers and tablets, used home and kitchen, used digital cameras, used Amazon devices, as well as used unlocked cell phones and used TVs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingncamazonholiday shoppingmoneysavershopping
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Is something up with your water bill? We looked into it
3rd arrest in Johnston County convenience store robbery, murder
Thanksgiving weather forecast: Cooler but dry
Raleigh man accused of raping Greensboro high school student
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Garner shopping center
How to prevent foodborne illnesses in Thanksgiving leftovers
Durham Eagle Scout builds anti-gun violence garden to promote peace
Show More
Man killed in McDougald Terrace shooting over the weekend ID'd
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
Is NYC busing homeless families to Fayetteville?
Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum
Garth Brooks tour coming to Charlotte in May 2020
More TOP STORIES News