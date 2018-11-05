U.S. & WORLD

Amazon to offer free shipping for all holiday orders

Amazon to offer free shipping for all holiday orders.

Amazon is looking to boost holiday sales and add new Prime members by offering free shipping to all holiday orders arriving in time for Christmas.

The online retailer is waiving the minimum purchase requirement for free shipping beginning Monday.

The move makes hundreds of millions of items eligible for free shipping.

As for Prime members, they will get a holiday perk too.

More than 3-million items will be eligible for same-day delivery during the holiday season for Prime members.

The change comes nearly two weeks after Target decided to offer free two-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items for the holidays.
