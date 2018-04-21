Toys R Us will stop honoring gift cards and Endless Earnings rewards after April 21, 2018.After close of business on April 21, gift cards cannot be redeemed, and the company said customers cannot return them for cash.While all Toys R Us stores remain open, customers can no longer redeem loyalty rewards, Toys R Us credit card benefits or any form of coupons during the liquidation sale. The bankrupt toy retailer is also discontinuing price adjustments, and all purchases made as part of a liquidation sale are final.The debt-saddled company expects the liquidation of 740 stores in the United States to be completed in the coming months. It has already shut down its domestic e-commerce operation and is actively looking for buyers for its international businesses.