Black Friday shoppers camp out at Best Buy in Cary

Some shoppers in Cary are taking Black Friday really seriously!

They set up tents outside Best Buy at Crossroads Plaza Wednesday night to make sure they were first in line when the doors open.

It's a sign of the Black Friday shopping rush -- which seems to start earlier every year.

Best Buy is opening its doors at 5 p.m. and is promising major doorbuster deals.

