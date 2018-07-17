SHOPPING

Build-A-Bear continues 'pay your age' promo for birthdays

So many customers tried to take advantage of the retailer's first ever Pay Your Age Day that they announced that the lines had been closed, citing safety concerns from "local authorities." (KTRK)

Customers who may have been turned away during Build-A-Bear's "pay your age" promotion debacle still have the chance to take advantage of a birthday deal as a part of the company's bonus club.

Build-A-Bear's Count Your Candles promotion allows birthday boys and girls to pay their age for a Birthday Treat Bear during their birthday month. The bear regularly costs $14.

Customers must be a part of Build-A-Bear's bonus club to redeem the offer.

The promotion comes after Build-A-Bear's "pay your age" sale was shut down after massive lines formed at store across the country. The company gave an apology and offered a $15 voucher for customers who were turned away.
