Cameron Village jewelry store offers free child care for shoppers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cameron Village jewelry store has an innovative way of getting young families into their shop to browse--free child care.

Bailey's Fine Jewelry will let parents drop off kids between the ages of two and six for up to an hour and a half.

According to a news release, parents are welcome to leave the store to have lunch and stroll through Cameron Village.

"We're blessed to have so many amazing families that shop with us," said Trey Bailey of Bailey's Fine Jewelry in a written statement. "Many of those children have enjoyed playing in the store's kids' space over the years. We decided to make it a more formalized program that allows our patrons to enjoy shopping or grab a bite to eat while their child has a fun and educational experience."

Bailey's asks that all kids in their care are potty trained. Parents will need to sign a waiver.

Child care is available Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bailey's also has a special story time in the child care room on Wednesdays at 1 p.m.

