farmers market

Phillips Farm launching new farmers' market this spring to encourage others to shop small

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Phillips Farms in Cary is launching a new farmers' market this spring.

Many small businesses have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic including small farms.

Phillips Farm is hoping an April 2021 opening will encourage the community to shop local.

The farmers' market on Good Hope Church Road in Cary will be open every Saturday and Sunday beginning April 3 through August from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Phillips Farms will have 25 local vendors, food trucks and a local beer vendor. COVID-19 precautions will be in place.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingwake countycarysmall businessfoodcarolina comebackshoppingfarmers marketfarming
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FARMERS MARKET
Long Island woman is shearing animals across the country
Apple picking will look a little different this year
Once dangerous intersection now serves fresh produce in NJ
Nonprofit Raleigh coffee shop expands at farmers market
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 hospitalized after shooting near Cary McDonald's, police say
NC ramps up COVID vaccine outreach before Group 4 becomes eligible
'Bachelor' Matt's finale outcome, plus meet your new 'Bachelorettes!'
How many executive order violations led to citations in NC? Not many
Durham fraternities respond to Duke's COVID-19 stay-in-place order
Vaccine shopping? Get the one offered to you, experts advise
Students, teachers share thoughts on returning to classrooms
Show More
WCPSS cancels traditional proms, releases altered graduation plans
Spain, Germany, France, Italy pause AstraZeneca vaccine rollout
Why some can't withdraw stimulus payments from bank accounts
Year into pandemic, how schooling has changed for 2 Triangle families
Do your genetics make you more prone to COVID-19?
More TOP STORIES News