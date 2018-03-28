SHOPPING

Check those blue envelopes! Valpak slipping random $100 in coupon mailings

EMBED </>More Videos

There could be $100 in your mailbox.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The advertising company,Valpak, is adding legitimate $100 checks to random envelopes in each of their 165 markets in the United States and Canada every month. The promotion is part of the company's 50th-anniversary celebration.

"We've got several live checks," explained Triangle Valpak manager David Hughes. "So, don't throw it out there's no strings attached. When you get the check, take it to the bank and go take the family to dinner."

The checks will be made out to cash. Hughes says the mailers usually arrive the third week of the month. In the Triangle, there are 250,000 homes receiving the envelopes.



Hughes said the market size determines how many checks are randomly placed in mailers. In the Triangle, Hughes said there will be about six checks going out.

"So, make sure you look in the blue envelope," Hughes said.

Not all checks distributed have been cashed since the giveaway began at the beginning of the year.

"It's a little of both," Hughes said. "We've had a couple cashed so far and what we hope to do by today - guys make sure you open your blue envelope every month but now there's going to be money in it. Go get your cash," he said.

The giveaway will run monthly until the end of 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingcouponsmoneyNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Crabtree Sears store closing, liquidation sale could begin next week
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
Back to school shopping price comparison
Ellen DeGeneres teams up with Walmart for affordable clothing line
Vitamix recalling 2 containers after reports of injury
More Shopping
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News