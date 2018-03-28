Check those blue envelopes! Valpak slipping random $100 in coupon mailings

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --The advertising company,Valpak, is adding legitimate $100 checks to random envelopes in each of their 165 markets in the United States and Canada every month. The promotion is part of the company's 50th-anniversary celebration.
"We've got several live checks," explained Triangle Valpak manager David Hughes. "So, don't throw it out there's no strings attached. When you get the check, take it to the bank and go take the family to dinner."
The checks will be made out to cash. Hughes says the mailers usually arrive the third week of the month. In the Triangle, there are 250,000 homes receiving the envelopes.
Hughes said the market size determines how many checks are randomly placed in mailers. In the Triangle, Hughes said there will be about six checks going out.
"So, make sure you look in the blue envelope," Hughes said.
Not all checks distributed have been cashed since the giveaway began at the beginning of the year.
"It's a little of both," Hughes said. "We've had a couple cashed so far and what we hope to do by today - guys make sure you open your blue envelope every month but now there's going to be money in it. Go get your cash," he said.
The giveaway will run monthly until the end of 2018.