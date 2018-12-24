Christmas shopping last-minute? You can still save big!

Procrastinators, rejoice! With less than 24 hours before Santa is scheduled to arrive, last-minute shoppers can still find open stores and big savings."I've always been a procrastinator and I don't like crowds. And I'm a guy. I come in, I do my shopping and I leave," said Mark Larimer.This is why Mark decided to shop at Kohl's in Cary early Monday morning. He needed to find gifts for his wife, daughter, and his grand-cat.Mark wasn't the only one who put off his shopping and took advantage of Kohl's holiday hours. Since Friday at 7 a.m., Kohl's has been open around the clock. They'll stay open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.If you order online before 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, you can get free in-store pick-up until 6 p.m."A lot of the people that shop at night say they don't have time to shop during the regular business hours so it's nice for us to be open so they have an opportunity to buy their Christmas presents," said Jeff Pollard, Kohl's assistant store manager.So if you're like Mark and waited until the last minute, don't worry. There's still time to hop in your sleigh and check out the deals and make all of your loved ones' Christmas wishes come true.If your loved ones don't mind waiting for their gifts, experts expect even better deals the week in between Christmas and New Year's Day.