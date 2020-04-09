Shopping

Costco allowing first responders and healthcare workers to cut the line

In a new policy update, wholesale giant Costco will begin providing special access to first responders and healthcare workers.

As lines grow outside many retailers during the pandemic, Costco is stepping up to help employees on the front lines of the fight against the virus.

SEE ALSO: Costco limits store capacity, adjusts hours amid COVID-19 outbreak

The wholesale retailer is temporarily allowing priority access to their warehouses during all open hours to Costco members who are healthcare workers and first responders.

Costco says that includes public servants such as police officers, EMTs and firefighters.

First responders will be able to move to the front of the line by presenting a Cosco membership card and official identification of their role.

Additionally, Costco is only allowing two individuals in the store at a time with each membership card, as well as providing special hours for senior customers.

Customers 60 years and older can shop from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingcoronaviruscostcou.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicgrocery storecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Durham father, abducted toddler found in MD
COVID-19 LATEST: At least 3,651 cases, 65 deaths reported in NC
Clear skies return as storms, showers move out of central NC
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
US report shows 16.6M applied for unemployment in 3 weeks
2 killed in crash on I-40E near Hwy 70
US coronavirus cases came from Europe, research suggests
Show More
Day of Hope benefiting Feeding America
Cary nonprofit offering $5 bag of children's clothes
Group files lawsuit to stop the spread of COVID-19 in NC prisons
Wake Forest woman uses decades-old wedding dress to encourage donating
Durham Freeway closed after serious crash
More TOP STORIES News