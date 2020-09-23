If you're ready to raise a glass to the end of 2020, the Costco wine Advent calendar is back and ready to ease you out of the challenges of this year and help you toast in the new year.
The Costco Wine Blog reports there are two wine Advent calendars this year.
It costs $99 and feature 24 half-bottles from France, Italy, Moldova and Portugal.
Flying Blue Imports produces the wine collection and calendar.
The company's website shows you each of the wines featured in the collection.
"We work each day with one purpose in mind, to make quality wines of the world financially accessible to the American consumer," the Flying Blue website said. "We source wines from small farmers and then produce, bottle and market them under our own labels."
This year's calendar will be in most Costco stores the first week of October, 2020, according to Flying Blue.
The wine collection is only available in Costco stores and is not available online.
The company said the wine Advent calendar allows consumers to experience the taste of the world's wine regions and their grapes at a reasonable price.
"We carefully select our range of wines from the most prestigious appellations to discover the 'little gems' that our customers have come to enjoy," according to the Flying Blue website.
Costco wine Advent calendar returns for 2020 holiday season
COSTCO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More