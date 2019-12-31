Shopping

Fort Bragg among other installations offer expanded benefits for veterans

By
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the new year comes a new invitation to commissaries, post exchanges and recreational facilities across the Department of Defense.

More than 4.1 million additional veterans who are Purple Heart recipients, former POWs and veterans with service-related disabilities will have access to these services starting New Year's Day. Additionally, family caregivers of qualified vets will be able to shop on their behalf.

"It's a privilege and it was a privilege for them to do more than the average person would typically do to protect and defend our country. Having access to these resources is absolutely incredible," said Army Reservist CPT Elizabeth Reid. "You get incredible sales especially at the end of seasons when things change. We get some banging prices of some of the clothing and electronic items."

Qualified veterans will also be able to use services offered by morale, welfare and recreation.

Before shopping at Post Exchanges, qualified veterans and caregivers must obtain a veteran health identification card. Contact the Veteran Affairs office for help.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingfort braggfort braggveteransmilitaryshoppingveteranfort bragg news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in crash on I-40 ramp to Wade Ave
Minister: Texas gunman grew angry in past over cash requests
Triangle's last Kmart store set to close
A look back at the top ABC11 viral stories and moments for 2019
First Night makes safety paramount 1 year after NYE shooting
American Girl reveals first doll with hearing loss
2nd man charged with Raleigh trafficking of 17-year-old girl
Show More
Mebane man accused of chasing, shooting at daughter's boyfriend
Bullets riddle Raleigh home, leaving 13-year-old girl hospitalized
Trump signs law to reduce robocalls, though they won't end
Greyhound offers free tickets home to runaway kids
CVS, Walmart expand recall of infants' ibuprofen
More TOP STORIES News