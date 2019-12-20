abc11 troubleshooter

Don't get tricked with fake delivery confirmations

By
As last-minute holiday packages arrive, watch out for fake delivery notifications.

These fake shipping or delivery confirmations arrive via email or text. UPS issued this warning about the scam. Here are a few examples of fraud notifications.

Scammers make it appear they're with UPS, the US Postal Service, and other delivery companies. The key is to not click on any links. The invalid links may contain malware, which could potentially corrupt your computer or phone.

If you get an email you're not sure of, always look at the sender address as that is typically a red flag. Also, look for misspelling or poor grammar.

The scammers will include pictures, and wording from legit delivery companies, so don't be fooled. Another big red flag is if you're asked for any type of payment for the package to be delivered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingfedexholiday shoppingabc11 troubleshootertroubleshooterscamupsonline shoppingmailmanusps
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Cashback websites: Can you really get paid to shop?
Protect your pets if you're traveling this holiday
Fort Bragg soldier wins fight to change medical malpractice law
Ordering pizza? Scammers targeting your favorite pizza place
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 families displaced after Fayetteville apartment fire
2-year-old at Cary daycare found wandering into busy street
VIDEO: Truck going 100 MPH crashes into airport terminal
Congress raises legal age to buy smoking products from 18 to 21
Vance Co. asst. principal suspended after assault allegation
$500,000 stolen check 'scam' busted in Wake, Durham, Johnston counties
Graduation day for community effort to stamp out bullying at Wake schools
Show More
Fayetteville teacher accused of indecent liberties with student
Chapel Hill students raise money to fix violin of girl killed in crash
Wake County Principal of the Year up for best in NC
Cashback websites: Can you really get paid to shop?
175 animal shelter pets get holiday meals
More TOP STORIES News