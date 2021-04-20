abc11 together

Dress for Success Triangle to hold spring boutique sale in Chapel Hill this weekend

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dress for Success Triangle is ready to host its spring boutique sale this weekend in Chapel Hill.

The sale will support the nonprofit's mission of providing career tools for unemployed and underemployed women in the Triangle.

Shoppers can find professional workwear including brand name tops, bottoms, dresses, handbags, shoes and more for up to 90 percent less than retail value.


The two-day event starts at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 23 at University Place at 201 S. Estes Drive.

The sale will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pandemic precautions will be in place that include temperature checks and limiting the number of people in the space at one time.

Customers will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Workers will also clean and disinfect dressing rooms and hard surfaces often. All shoppers will be asked to enter and exit through separate doors.

