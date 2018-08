Ellen DeGeneres is throwing her hat into a new ring - affordable fashion!It comes as no surprise. The stylish comedian and TV host has been showing off her laid-back style for years.Now the TV favorite has teamed up with Walmart to create her own fashion line.The denim-based collection, dubbed EV1 will be available starting Sept. 10, ABC News reports.Unlike her more upscale lifestyle brand ED by Ellen , which features clothing, accessories, and even pet products, this line will be 100 percent affordable, with no item costing more than $30!T-shirts, shoes, jeans, accessories, and more can be bought online or in store.New items will be added each season.