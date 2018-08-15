SHOPPING

Ellen DeGeneres teams up with Walmart for new, affordable clothing line

Ellen Degeneres is teaming up with Walmart to create her own clothing line

Ellen DeGeneres is throwing her hat into a new ring - affordable fashion!

It comes as no surprise. The stylish comedian and TV host has been showing off her laid-back style for years.

Now the TV favorite has teamed up with Walmart to create her own fashion line.

The denim-based collection, dubbed EV1 will be available starting Sept. 10, ABC News reports.

Unlike her more upscale lifestyle brand ED by Ellen, which features clothing, accessories, and even pet products, this line will be 100 percent affordable, with no item costing more than $30!

T-shirts, shoes, jeans, accessories, and more can be bought online or in store.

New items will be added each season.
