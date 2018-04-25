SHOPPING

Frustrated Walmart shopper grabs PA to beg for help

EMBED </>More Videos

Frustrated Walmart shopper takes matter into his own hands (Credit: Forrest Hunter via Storyful) (KTRK)

LAWRENCEBURG, Kentucky --
You've likely been there -- feeling so frustrated while shopping, you want to take matters into your own hands. One man did just that when he couldn't find an employee to help him at Walmart.

"Customer needs assistance in sporting goods please. I'm the customer."

Forrest Hunter picked up the intercom, asking for help in the sporting goods section of a Walmart in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

He says a worker eventually responded, and was a little embarrassed.

Hunter was there to buy his hunting license.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingwalmartu.s. & worldbuzzworthyKentucky
SHOPPING
Crabtree Sears store closing, liquidation sale could begin next week
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
Back to school shopping price comparison
Ellen DeGeneres teams up with Walmart for affordable clothing line
Vitamix recalling 2 containers after reports of injury
More Shopping
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News