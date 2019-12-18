Raleigh animal shelter offering gift-wrapping service in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Now through Christmas Eve, you can help a local animal rescue group and have your Christmas gifts wrapped in return.
Second Chance Pet Adoption has a gift-wrapping station set up at Cary Crossroads at the former Hallmark Store in Crossroads Plaza between Steinmart and Old Navy.
Second Chance volunteers will wrap your gifts in bags or boxes and with bows and ribbons.
They're asking for donations to their animals in return. Cash, checks and cards are accepted.
Adoptable animals will make an occasional appearance.
Gift-wrapping will start Wednesday and continue through the 24th at 6 p.m.
Hours:
Dec. 18-23: 12 - 9 p.m.
Dec. 24: 12 - 6 p.m.
