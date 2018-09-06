GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --A North Carolina Goodwill store received a generous donation from a Greensboro resident -- a diamond necklace.
If that reads like no big deal, consider this -- the necklace has 176 diamonds on it.
Staff at Triad Goodwill have placed the necklace, which is described as a 17-inch, 18-karat white gold scalloped collar, up for auction on its website.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The total appraised replacement value stands at $6,480 and includes the appraisal document.
The current bid is just over $6,000 and bidding ends Thursday.
If you would like to place a bid or view the necklace, you can visit Goodwill's auction website.
Goodwill will use the money from the sale to assist in providing free and low-cost job training and placement services to job seekers.