How to add extra savings to your Black Friday deals

Retailers are offering deep discounts to get your business on Black Friday and throughout the holiday season, but there are ways to save even more money.
These are money-saving steps you will need to take before you head into the store or shop online.
"You always want to find a coupon code, find a cashback offer it is imperative that you're saving money during these uncertain times," says Amy Skirboll, a shopping expert for RetailMeNot.
Skirboll suggests you start by signing up for your favorite retailer's daily emails or text alerts as they often offer extra savings.
Another tip when shopping online, "Install a browser extension, one I love is called Deal Finder. It's going to automatically apply coupon codes and cashback offers right at checkout. So it really just saves you time and money," she adds.
The cashback savings can add up, Troubleshooter Diane Wilson installed RetailMeNot's DealFinder on her browser, and while online shopping at one of her favorite retailers, she earned 8% cashback.
Cashback websites don't cost anything to use. Each retailer offers different percentages of cashback on each purchase, some even offering as much as 10% cashback.
"This is another way to earn money while you're spending, and you can use it in addition to a sale price that you're already taking advantage of," Skirboll said.
Another tip is to not ignore memberships you may already have or are worth joining for extra savings. A few examples, AAA or even AARP.
"There is no age requirement to join and you think like I have to be a certain age and you really don't," shopping expert Trae Bodge said.
The AARP membership costs $16 a year, but members can stack on extra savings while shopping on several products, trips, and subscriptions.
Before you shop on this holiday, don't forget to research and make sure you're getting the best price. Compare prices on BlackFriday.com. There you can find all the best Black Friday deals before they go live. This is a great resource to do research and price comparison before you make any purchases.
