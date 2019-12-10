RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A new way to save on designer handbags has launched in the Triangle. Belk at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh has partnered with What Goes Around Comes Around selling preowned luxury handbags from Louis Vuitton, Prada, Gucci, and Dior.
"This is only in a handful of Belk stores across the country," said Matthew Powell, Belk Crabtree Store Manager.
"This gives customers in our Raleigh market the opportunity to buy luxury goods at a more affordable price. These items are pre-owned, but, they go through a proprietary authentication process to make sure they are authentic bags and it also helps our customers with the sustainability that a lot of our customers are looking for," Powell said.
Each designer bag is guaranteed authentic and has a label showing the year it was made, the name of the bag, as well as a serial code.
Belk Crabtree is one of two stores in North Carolina to feature the luxury department. The other store carrying designer brands from What Goes Around Comes Around is Belk at South Park in Charlotte.
"Some of the items look literally like they're straight from Louis Vuitton, straight from Gucci," Powell said. "They don't look like they've been used at all. These bags look brand new and you're going to get a better price on it," he said.
All sales of the designer bags at Belk's What Goes Around Comes Around department are final.
How to buy designer handbags at big discounts in Raleigh
SHOPPING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More