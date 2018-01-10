SHOPPING

IKEA magazine ad doubles as a pregnancy test

EMBED </>More Videos

IKEA is asking women who might be pregnant to use a magazine ad that doubles as a pregnancy test, offering a discount on a crib to those who find out they need one. (Shutterstock)

IKEA is offering an unconventional proposition to potentially pregnant women: Urinate on this ad, and you might get a discount.


The Swedish furniture and home retail company is running an ad that doubles as a pregnancy test, offering a lower price on a crib to those who find out they need one.

The ad is running in the Swedish magazine Amelia, according to Adweek. The agency who developed the ad, Akestam Holst, told Adweek that the technology in the ad is similar to pregnancy tests, but that "Technical advancements made during the work with this campaign have the potential to improve medical diagnostics."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingikeapregnancyadvertisingu.s. & worldbizarre
SHOPPING
Crabtree Sears store closing, liquidation sale could begin next week
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
Back to school shopping price comparison
Ellen DeGeneres teams up with Walmart for affordable clothing line
Vitamix recalling 2 containers after reports of injury
More Shopping
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News