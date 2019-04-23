Shopping

Kohl's announces that soon Amazon returns will be accepted in all stores

You'll soon be able to return your Amazon packages to any Kohl's store.

The returns program will launch nationwide in July, the discount retailer announced on Tuesday.

Eligible items are accepted whether or not they're still in the original package and regardless of your reason for return.

The program, known as Amazon Returns at Kohl's, is already available in Los Angeles, Chicago and Milwaukee after starting in 2017.

SEE ALSO: Amazon Key for Garage delivers packages to your garage for Amazon Prime members
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingamazonu.s. & worldonline shopping
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News