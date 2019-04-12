Kohl's offering weekly discounts for military families, veterans

Kohl's is announcing the launch of Military Mondays. The big box store will begin offering a 15 percent in-store discount to thank active duty, former military personnel, veterans and their families.The Kohl's discount is valid in-store every Monday all year long. Customers must show a valid military ID, military dependent ID or veteran ID at the point of purchase.Military Mondays is strongly supported by store leaders and Kohl's Veterans Business Resource Group as a chance to reward veterans and military families for their sacrifice."We saw a need to better serve our brave military families, and this discount is our way to give back and lighten the load for families who have given so much," said Doug Arnoldi, Kohl's vice president and district manager.Kohl's associates nationwide also volunteer annually at events that specifically support military causes.