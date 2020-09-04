Labor Day weekend holiday sales will continue despite the COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas -- This is going to be a Labor Day unlike any other with social distancing and masks, but you can still count on Labor Day sales.Retailers are going to do everything they can to get you into stores this weekend or in front of your computer.Many are shopping online but the brick and mortar stores still account for 80% of sales, so retailers will be offering deals to get you in the building.Look for additional discounts in the store itself, but there will be online discounts as well.Things like patio furniture, appliances and mattresses will be discounted.Amazon and big retailers have already started their Labor Day sales, and consumer experts believe stores will be adding a day or two, possibly more to their sales as they try to get the consumer to spend.The good news is, there is pent up demand from consumers. The bad news is, because so many of us are staying at home, there is a move now to make your home the best place it can be, and that is leading to shortages on some goods."What we see is there is a lot of back order and so, the amount of product available is not out there as much anymore," Olivia Johnson with UH College of Technology said. "You may be looking at a two to three month wait for a desk or a bed where as you could just pick it up before the day before."Demand from consumers for things like appliances is so great, suppliers are having a tough time keeping up, so you might not see deep discounts on those items.Retailers have challenges right now trying to get people in door, so you may find items in stores that might not be available online.