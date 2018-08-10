SHOPPING

Later razor: Sales aren't as sharp

EMBED </>More Videos

Razor sales are down, folks!

By
Razor sales are down, folks! Yes, you read correctly. It's because more men are choosing not to shave, especially men under 45.

Consumer research experts said sales have dropped because men have stopped shaving every day.

Those same experts said more men are growing full beards or goatees; whereas others just shave fewer times a week than they did previously.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"If they let me, I'd give up shaving in a heartbeat, but they wouldn't allow it," said meteorologist Don Schwenneker. "Can somebody talk to my boss for me?"

In the U.S., research data shows manual razors and blade sales have dropped each year for the last three years.

"I very rarely put a manual razor on my face," said Dejuan Hoggard. "Several times a week, I use the Andis Professional T-Outliner Beard/Hair Trimmer for any facial hair and follow up with the Andis 17150 Profoil Lithium for an even cleaner shave.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingshoppinghairDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Tax-free weekend in South Carolina begins
Build-A-Bear continues 'pay your age' promo for birthdays
LIST OF DEALS: Amazon Prime Day
More Shopping
Top Stories
Wake Forest University asst. basketball coach charged in New York punch death
Garner announces new Amazon distribution center
Houston mom sounds alarm after son born with Zika defects
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Dad at center of viral overdose photo thanks God he's alive
Police respond to report of shots fired at N. Raleigh apartments
Space Force: Pence outlines plan for new, sixth military service
Wake mom warning parents after son left unsupervised at summer camp
Show More
NFL won't punish players who protested during the national anthem
Crazy video: Men use garden hose to battle massive wildfire in California
Video: Weekend weather
Burlington 5-year-old with terminal cancer devastated after puppy stolen
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
More News