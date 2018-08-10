Razor sales are down, folks! Yes, you read correctly. It's because more men are choosing not to shave, especially men under 45.
Consumer research experts said sales have dropped because men have stopped shaving every day.
Those same experts said more men are growing full beards or goatees; whereas others just shave fewer times a week than they did previously.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
"If they let me, I'd give up shaving in a heartbeat, but they wouldn't allow it," said meteorologist Don Schwenneker. "Can somebody talk to my boss for me?"
In the U.S., research data shows manual razors and blade sales have dropped each year for the last three years.
"I very rarely put a manual razor on my face," said Dejuan Hoggard. "Several times a week, I use the Andis Professional T-Outliner Beard/Hair Trimmer for any facial hair and follow up with the Andis 17150 Profoil Lithium for an even cleaner shave.
Later razor: Sales aren't as sharp
SHOPPING
More Shopping
Top Stories