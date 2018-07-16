LIST OF DEALS: Amazon Prime Day

COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS

Amazon Prime Day 2018 is here. That means, we finally know what deals are available. (WTVD)

The event kicks off July 16 at 3 p.m. and will last for 36 hours.
Amazon Prime Day: Everything you need to know

So what deals can you expect?

Some include: the Amazon Echo, the Olala 1300mAh Portable Charger, 32GB and 64GB iPhone Flash Drives, Sony WH1000XM2 Wireless Headphones, the Nintendo Switch.

You can also find good deals on Amazon Kindles, Amazon movie rentals and Amazon music.

