RALEIGH --Are you a new or expecting parent who needs help finding the best baby gear for your little one? Walmart is hosting an event this weekend that could point you in the right direction and save you some money.
Baby Savings Day will be held at participating Walmart stores on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Customers will be able to try out baby products like car seats, crib mattresses, diaper bags, sippy cups and more. They will also be able to talk to specialists to get expert advice about each product and take home samples and coupons.
Here are some of the local participating locations:
1525 Glenn School Rd in Durham
5450 New Hope Commons Dr in Durham
8660 Cliffdale Rd in Fayetteville
7701 S Raeford Rd in Fayetteville
2820 Gillespie St in Fayetteville
4500 Fayetteville Rd in Raleigh
1725 New Hope Church Rd in Raleigh
View the full list here.
Select baby items will be on sale in-store and online through Feb. 28. To check out those items, visit www.walmart.com.