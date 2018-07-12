SHOPPING

Long lines at Triangle Build-A-Bear stores for Pay Your Age Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents and kids experienced chaos at malls across the country Thursday -- all for a teddy bear! (WTVD)

Parents and kids experienced chaos at malls across the country Thursday -- all for a teddy bear!

Build-A-Bear was forced to shut down its one-day promotion of Pay Your Age after mobs of people flocked to the store.
EMBED More News Videos

So many customers tried to take advantage of the retailer's first ever Pay Your Age Day that they announced that the lines had been closed, citing safety concerns from "local authorities."



A time-lapse video shot by ABC11's Elaina Athans showed just how long the line were at Crabtree Mall.



"It's insane," said one shopper.

EMBED More News Videos

At 5 p.m., people were packed in long lines for the Build-A-Bear deal at Crabtree Valley Mall. Take a look.



"It's crazy," said another.

Folks blocked entrances to other stores while they waited. Some people brought books to pass the time.

The little ones who got inside were able to get something fun and special.

"A fairy bear," one little girl told ABC11.

One mom said the deal was too good to pass up.

"She's 5 years old ... so $5 to wait a few hours when we'd normally be sleeping is totally worth it," said Ashley Sprissler.

Other parents gave up and decided to go home.

"I'll go online or come back another day," said Melissa Lewis.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingshopping
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
Back to school shopping price comparison
Ellen DeGeneres teams up with Walmart for affordable clothing line
Vitamix recalling 2 containers after reports of injury
Later razor: Sales aren't as sharp
More Shopping
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Show More
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
More News