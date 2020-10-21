christmas

Lowe's to offer free Christmas tree delivery this year amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With the Christmas season just around the corner, many are beginning to think about how they will celebrate and Lowe's wants to help during the holidays.

The home improvement retail giant is announcing it will offer free Christmas tree delivery this year beginning October 30.

Customers can order fresh-cut trees online and have it delivered within two to five days. The tree order must be $45 or more for free delivery.

"Over the past few months, we've seen our homes rise, if imperfectly, to meet all that we've needed from them," Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's chief brand and marketing officer said in a statement. "As we approach the holidays, the idea of gifting the home feels especially right."

Lowe's is trying to decrease the amount of customers in the store due to the pandemic and the need for social distancing.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingncholiday shoppingholidaychristmas treechristmasshopping
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS
Rudolph and Santa movie puppets are going up for auction
Salvation Army red kettles will be unmanned this year amid pandemic
'Kickoff to Christmas' coming back to Freeform this November
Secret recordings show Melania Trump frustrated over policy criticisms
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Gov. Cooper speaking Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting speaks publicly
Trump tends to his electoral map, Biden prepping for debate
When are NC ballots counted? Here are answers to your election questions
Children getting spam texts, letters asking them to register to vote
Raleigh vet advises against dog parks after spike in kennel cough
Parents of 545 children separated at border can't be found
Show More
Dense Fog Advisory out Wednesday morning
Stimulus talks inch ahead, but McConnell is resistant
Bill Cosby grins in newly released prison mug shot
Fort Bragg program helps domestic violence survivor find new lease on life
WCPSS leaders discuss how parents can ease transition to classrooms
More TOP STORIES News