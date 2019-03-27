Mice take over Pennsylvania's King of Prussia Mall food court

"At King of Prussia Mall, we remain committed to providing a healthy and clean environment for our customers and mall employees. All restaurants and eateries are required to maintain pest control contracts, as does the mall. This covers inspection of all interior and exterior spaces of the mall, including corridors and common areas, such as the food court. Additionally, all food service businesses are inspected regularly and must meet county health code regulations to operate."

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. -- When Shaniqua Canty went to grab dinner at the food court in the King of Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania, she could not believe her eyes when she saw mice scurrying across the floor.Canty took out her phone and recorded the bold rodents."It was kind of unreal a bit because they were moving tables; they were hopping and I was like, 'OK, this is different,'" Canty said.Canty said she grabbed a Chick-fil-A sandwich just before the mall closed at 9 p.m. last Wednesday and got the unexpected show."Nine o'clock, on the dot. One came out, one turned into three, and three turned to eight and then 11. There were just so many," Canty said.The short video clip is turning heads and stomachs.The King of Prussia Mall released the following statement:But Canty said even this will not stop her from going back to Chick-fil-A."I probably will. I probably will, I shop. And wherever Chick-fil-A is, I'll probably be," Canty said.