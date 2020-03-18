North Carolina grocery stores offer special hours for senior shoppers

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina grocery stores are now offering special hours for shoppers over the age of 60.
WHOLE FOODS MARKET
Starting on Wednesday, Mar 18, all Whole Food Markets stores in the U.S. and Canada will service customers who are over the age of 60, one hour before opening to the public.
Starting on Thursday, March 19, all Whole Foods Market stores in the U.K. will service customers who are 70 and older one hour before opening to the public.
In addition, the stores will close two hours to restock shelves and sanitize the stores.
DOLLAR GENERAL
Dollar General on Monday announced it is dedicating its first hour of operations to allow seniors to shop.
Starting from Tuesday, March 17, seniors will be able to purchase what they need from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.
TARGET
Target is cutting back its hours and introducing dedicated shopping time for "vulnerable guests," the company announced Tuesday.
The company said the first hour that each store is open on Wednesday mornings will be reserved for customers who are elderly or have other underlying health conditions. Other customers are encouraged to "plan their shopping trips around this timeframe."
