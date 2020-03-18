Shopping

North Carolina grocery stores offer special hours for senior shoppers

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina grocery stores are now offering special hours for shoppers over the age of 60.

Full COVID-19 coverage here.

WHOLE FOODS MARKET

Starting on Wednesday, Mar 18, all Whole Food Markets stores in the U.S. and Canada will service customers who are over the age of 60, one hour before opening to the public.

Starting on Thursday, March 19, all Whole Foods Market stores in the U.K. will service customers who are 70 and older one hour before opening to the public.

In addition, the stores will close two hours to restock shelves and sanitize the stores.

'Devastating': Durham, Raleigh restaurants hope for takeout customers as COVID-19 ends dine-in option

DOLLAR GENERAL
Dollar General on Monday announced it is dedicating its first hour of operations to allow seniors to shop.

Starting from Tuesday, March 17, seniors will be able to purchase what they need from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Impacted by coronavirus? Here's how to file for unemployment in North Carolina

TARGET

Target is cutting back its hours and introducing dedicated shopping time for "vulnerable guests," the company announced Tuesday.

The company said the first hour that each store is open on Wednesday mornings will be reserved for customers who are elderly or have other underlying health conditions. Other customers are encouraged to "plan their shopping trips around this timeframe."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingncfoodcoronavirussenior citizensgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hospitals, restaurants continue to tweak plans under COVID-19
Trump's economic rescue package could approach $1 trillion
No visitors allowed in Outer Banks due to COVID-19
Durham Schools release sites where students can get meals
How you can help nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic
Forest's response to restaurant ban sparks controversy
'Devastating': Restaurants hope for takeout customers
Show More
The 411: Target closing at 9 p.m. during coronavirus pandemic
Fayetteville woman loses $20K in social media scam
LIST: Triangle restaurants offer takeout, delivery
Hurricanes promise to pay employees during COVID-19 closure
Durham mom stays active with kids while at home
More TOP STORIES News