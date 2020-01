North Hills J.C. Penney to close in April

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Popular retailer J.C. Penney will be closing its doors in North Hills in April, Spectrum News reports.The Texas-based retailer said the decision is the result of an ongoing review of its store portfolio and that it was a "necessary business decision."The store said eligible customers who do not transfer to any other location will receive separation benefits. All impacted employees will also have the opportunity to participate in a three-hour career training class.The effective closing date is April 24, 2020.In 2019, the company closed its location at the Cary Towne Center on May 3.