North Hills J.C. Penney to close in April

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Popular retailer J.C. Penney will be closing its doors in North Hills in April, Spectrum News reports.
The Texas-based retailer said the decision is the result of an ongoing review of its store portfolio and that it was a "necessary business decision."
The store said eligible customers who do not transfer to any other location will receive separation benefits. All impacted employees will also have the opportunity to participate in a three-hour career training class.
The effective closing date is April 24, 2020.
In 2019, the company closed its location at the Cary Towne Center on May 3.
