Shopping

Old Navy $1 flip flop deal returns Saturday, with added chance you could win $24,000

Old Navy's $1 Dolla Balla Flip Flop Sale is back!

On Saturday, June 15, the company will be holding its beloved sale where customers can buy a pair of flip flops for $1.

Before noon, those who buy more than 24 pairs will be given another pair for free.

The shoes must be bought in store. In-store pick up is not included in the sale.

RELATED: Tropical Smoothie Cafe offering free smoothies for National Flip Flop Day

This year, the company is kicking the sale up a notch with the Golden Flip Flop.

The special flip flops will be hidden in stores and online. Customers who find one will have a shot to win $24,000.

To help get customers' heads in the game, Old Navy sent out a few tips:

  • Search at eye level
  • Look around the whole store, except the flip flop section -- it's not there
  • Don't search through folded items or in bins
  • If searching online, think "summer" and "getting some sun on those legs"


Customers can find their local store on the company's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingtrendingshoppingsales
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead outside Fayetteville business
Encounters with strange driver leave NW Raleigh children rattled
King Arthur Flour recalls some flour due to E. coli risk
Tropical Smoothie Cafe offering free smoothies Friday
Sign President Trump's digital birthday card
Sheriff apologizes to innocent man who deputies tried to lynch in 1952
No bias in Raleigh traffic stops -- with one exception, study suggests
Show More
Toronto Raptors land first-ever NBA championship
'She's a fighter:' 9-year-old in coma after head-on crash
Taxi driver, father of 1-year-old son, found shot in cab in Garner
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders stepping down
Duke grad asks Durham DA to investigate rape claim against him
More TOP STORIES News