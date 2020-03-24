Shopping

Pennsylvania grocery store worker tests positive for COVID-19; advice on safer shopping

By
GLENOLDEN, Pa. -- After a Pennsylvania grocery store worker tested positive for COVID-19, members of the community were concerned. But there are safer ways to grocery shop.

Donna Matos heard the news before most people. Since she knows someone who works at the store, she found out sooner that someone who works there had tested positive.

"Professionals came in and they wiped everything down," Matos said.
The store confirmed that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee who was sick is not working now. Coworkers who had contact with the employee have been asked to quarantine for 14 days.

"The store will remain open and continue to follow all necessary guidelines as recommended by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)," officials said.

RELATED: Coronavirus update: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

In the age of coronavirus: is it safe to get delivery?



Experts recommend following good hygience practices even though there is no evidence that COVID-19 is spread by eating food.

Experts say to wipe down all food containers with soap and water as well as wiping down produce. Also avoid using cash and use credit and debit cards.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingpennsylvaniahealthcoronavirussupermarketu.s. & worldgrocery storeconsumer
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: State reports at least 398 coronavirus cases
Negotiators close on a nearly $2 trillion virus aid package
NC businesses practice creative social distancing
Report: Carolina Panthers expected to release Cam Newton
NC woman celebrates 100th birthday with social distancing
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed to 2021
Garth Brooks tour rescheduled in Charlotte due to COVID-19
Show More
Couple in Okla. get married on Facebook Live amid COVID-19 crisis
What to learn from family under COVID-19 quarantine in Italy
China to lift in lockdown in most virus-hit province as COVID-19 cases decrease
Instacart hiring 300K to meet surge in demand during COVID-19
'None of you take any chances': UK coronavirus patient gives urgent warning
More TOP STORIES News