Shopping

Pier 1 files for bankruptcy protection as it struggles to compete against online retailers

FORT WORTH -- Home goods retailer Pier 1 Imports Inc. is filing for bankruptcy protection.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company, which was founded in 1962, has recently struggled with increased competition from online retailers such as Wayfair.

Pier 1 said Monday it will pursue a sale, with a March 23 deadline to submit bids.

In the meantime, the company says lenders have committed approximately $256 million in debtor-in-possession financing so it can still operate during the Chapter 11 proceedings.

Last month, Pier 1 announced it would close 450 stores, including all its stores in Canada. The company is also closing two distribution centers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingbankruptcyshoppingonline shopping
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marines shoved man into street sign, charged with assault: Police
Man dead, juvenile seriously injured in Durham shooting
John Bolton to speak at Duke University Monday
2nd teen suspect charged in shooting death of 17-year-old in Raleigh
200 extras needed for TV show pilot at Carolina Beach
VA teen accused of killing mother, brother caught at Durham Target
Disney Princess-inspired wedding gowns to be released in 2020
Show More
Flags will be lowered after Lt. Governor Robert Jordan's death
Wine prices are the lowest they've been in 5 years
Woman signs up to be secret shopper, is scammed out of $2,000
Well-known sex therapist murdered, ex-boyfriend arrested
Coronavirus: 300 US cruise passengers quarantined in CA, TX
More TOP STORIES News