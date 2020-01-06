Shopping

Pier 1 Imports closing nearly half of stores, planning layoffs as sales fall

FILE photo (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Pier 1 Imports is closing nearly half its 942 stores as consumers increasingly shop online for home goods.

The company said Monday it is closing up to 450 stores and will also shutter distribution centers. Pier 1 also plans layoffs at its corporate headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas.

It didn't say how many workers will be impacted.

The home decor company said sales in its most recent quarter fell 13% to $358 million as store traffic fell. It reported a net loss of $59 million for the quarter, which ended Nov. 30.

Pier 1's shares fell 17% to close at $5.18 Monday. The stock fell another 10% in extended trading following the announcement of the store closures.

It was not made immediately clear which stores will close.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingbankruptcyu.s. & worldonline shopping
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of 5 living in hotel room amid Durham housing CO scare
How Fort Bragg prepares soldiers for overseas deployment
How to help families forced to leave McDougald Terrace
Al's Burger Shack files for bankruptcy
SC man who offered $10K reward finds stolen dog dead along highway
Australia fires: Here's how to help
Nash County sheriff, commissioners reach deal to fix jail
Show More
City of Raleigh seeks input on plans for protected bike lanes
One of America's oldest milk producers files for bankruptcy
Man arrested in connection to nearly 2 dozen robberies
New Boys and Girls Club opens in Durham
IKEA to pay $46 million to family following child's death
More TOP STORIES News