'We're gonna pretend that 2020 just didn't happen': Raleigh's House of Swank proclaims 2020 a dumpster fire.

The t-shirt depicts a dumpster fire and on social media, the retailer says: "Ok. New plan. We're gonna pretend that 2020 just didn't happen. If our kids ask about it 20 years from now just be like 'I don't know man, ask your mother'".
Ok. New plan. We’re gonna pretend that 2020 just didn’t happen. If our kids ask about it 20 years from now just be like “I don’t know man, ask your mother.” https://t.co/BYk2xb4NHE https://t.co/nmo6mBeNZb pic.twitter.com/vTIxENhgDE— House of Swank (@House_of_Swank) September 2, 2020
House of Swank is known for its entertaining, evocative, and thought-provoking collection of clothing at its Hargett St. retail location.
Recently the store created a Black Lives Matter collection with a charitable focus. It resulted in a $5,164 donation to Raleigh's Helping Hand Mission.